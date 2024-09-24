Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen holding hands at Megalopolis NYC Premiere

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen shared a sweet moment as they held hands on the red carpet at the Megalopolis premiere in New York on Monday.
The acting legend looked sharp in an all-black suit, while Tiffany, turned heads in a chic cream dress with thin black stripes.
She completed her stylish look with knee-high black boots and a mustard-colored clutch.
Also lighting up the carpet was Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel, who dazzled in a strapless maroon gown, leading the star-studded guest list for the evening.
Inside The Ultimate IMAX Experience at AMC Lincoln Square, Robert De Niro joined acclaimed filmmakers Spike Lee and Francis Ford Coppola for a memorable night at the Megalopolis premiere.
De Niro posed with Lee, and Coppola the mastermind behind the American epic science fiction film.
Coppola, who wrote, directed, and produced Megalopolis, led a half-hour Q&A session alongside De Niro and Lee, which was broadcast live to 65 IMAX locations.
The star-studded cast of the film includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf, Aubrey Plaza, and Dustin Hoffman.
