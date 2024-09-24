Ryan Murphy praises Travis Kelce’s acting skills in drama 'Grotesquerie'

Ryan Murphy heaped praise on Travis Kelce after filming his upcoming series Grotesquerie with the NFL star.



According to Deadline magazine, the director shared his working experience with Kelce in his latest directorial horror drama at the premiere night of the drama series in New York on September 23.

Murphy said that he has created a special role specifically for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend in his forthcoming series.

He also said that he directed the initial episode with the 34-year-old athlete and actress Niecy Nash-Betts and they both instantly loved him due to his simply perfect acting skills.

Notably, the FX series director said, "He really was amazing. He worked with an acting coach for several months. He showed up off the book."

The filmmaker added, "He knew everybody’s lines. He was so professional. He was so committed."

"He kept saying to me, ‘I’m real coachable. Coach me, coach me, so I did, and he ended up being a delight, and I would love to continue working with him on this and other things,” Murphy continued.

Morever, speaking with the E! magazine, Murphy revealed that Kelce often seeks advice from Swift and that she has been incredibly supportive throughout his acting journey.

It is important to note that Grotesquerie will release its initial double episodes on September 25 on the FX platform.

The drama stars Niecy Nash, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Raven Goodwin.