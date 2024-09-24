Taylor Swift on cloud nine as Travis Kelce gains new heights of popularity

Taylor Swift is said to be proud of her boyfriend Travis Kelce as he garnered praise from his debut film's co-star.

Niecy Nash-Betts, who has shared the screen with the NFL athlete, recently showered praises on Kelce's "charming" personality.

She revealed that he was "open to suggestions" during the filming of their upcoming FX series Grotesquerie.

According to Page Six, the drama actress shared that she had a blast working alongside the footballer-turned-actor and she found him charismatic during the shoot.

She said, "Travis was very open to suggestions if there was a note given or a suggestion given."

“Fans are going to find him very charming in this role," Nash-Betts added.

Notably, the Origin star was seen sharing her working experience with Kelce at the New York City premiere of their forthcoming show.

Speaking of Kelce’s role in the series, she further said that Swift’s beau was very humble and extremely professional during his "cameo."

Notably, along with the television star Kelce's mother Donna was also spotted on the red carpet to support her son’s debut in Hollywood.

For the unversed, the FX Horror fiction series has mainly consisted of ten episodes and is all set to release its double episode on September 25 on Netflix.