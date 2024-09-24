Justin Bieber's 'fake' track stirs up backlash amid Sean Diddy drama

Justin Bieber makes headlines after his 'fake' song with Sean Diddy goes viral

Justin Bieber is making headlines after his fake song with chilling Diddy goes viral following the rapper’s arrest.

The track has garnered attention again after Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested earlier this month on alleged sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

According to the Mirror, the ‘false’ leaked verse says, "Lost myself at a Diddy party, didn't know that's how it go, I was in it for a new Ferrari, but it cost me way more than my soul, wasn't worth all the fortune and fame.”

As it turns out, this is just a hoax and there is absolutely nothing in the way of hard proof to back up its existence.

However, this reminds fans of the Baby singer’s old ties with Diddy, throwing back to the time when Justin was just a dream.

The 32-year-old singer has locked himself out of public shortly after learning of the 57-year-old’s sudden arrest.

As per reports, Justin is still trying to wrap his head around Diddy’s allegations, ‘struggling’ to grasp the news with grace.

The 'new' dad is currently occupied with his little one Jack 'Blues' Bieber, whom he shares with his model wife, Hailey Bieber.