Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take new measure to settle messy divorce

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to settle complex divorce

Jennifer Lopez has recently spotted in Los Angeles amid divorce proceedings with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

According to Page Six, the 55-year-old actress was arrived at the celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser's office to discuss the split details on September 23.

Notably, The Boy Next Door star was seen wearing a cream midi skirt and a matching long-sleeve top, while, the 56-year-old attorney donned a short-striped dress and heels.

Moreover, in the circulating video on social media Affleck’s car was also seen parked in his reserved spot at the same location though he was not photographed visiting Wasser.

New separation details have been emerging as an insider close to the former couple told TMZ magazine that Lopez and Affleck would not finalize their divorce until February due to their property settlement.

“Even if they reach a property settlement, the divorce would not be final until February,” the source claimed.

The source also added that the divorce will going to happen at any cost despite of their recent alleged PDA-filled outings at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Moreover, the tipster shared, “There's a lot of history between the two. They still have a lot of love for each other but the marriage just didn't work.”

For the unversed, Lopez has filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 this year.