Travis Kelce’s mom reveals hopes for son's relationship with Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce speaks her heart out over Taylor, Travis romance

Donna Kelce gushed over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance at son’s premiere.

Travis Kelce’s mother made an appearance at the premiere of the athlete’s acting debut, Grotesquerie, on Monday at New York City.

Talking about her son’s relationship with the Eras Tour performer, she told Page Six, that she finds it “kind of interesting.”

“He’s a good guy. He really is. He’s good,” she said of Travis. “He’s kind. He’s generous. And from what I understand, so is she.”

The couple has full support of Donna, and she hopes “they’re having a good time.”

When asked for her comments on the tight end’s drama series, she said, “Oh, it’s so awesome. Just to be able to see your kids do what they absolutely love to do, and hopefully this is something he likes! I know he wanted to try [acting], so we’ll see how it goes.”

Mama Kelce has been spotted supporting the sportsman in many of his games, including the NFL season opener earlier this month, where Donna honoured both, football player and Anti-Hero hitmaker by sporting a custom baseball cap embroidered with holly sprigs and white cosmos.

Notably, the selected flowers refer to Taylor and Travis’ birthday months, December and October, respectively.