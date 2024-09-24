Dick Van Dyke withdraws from Utah Comic Convention

The legendary actor, 98, has canceled his upcoming appearance at the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.

In a statement posted on X and Facebook, the convention announced, "We are sorry to announce that Dick Van Dyke is not able to travel to FanX. He expresses his gratitude to all of those who support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time."

This cancellation comes after Van Dyke missed the 2024 Emmy Awards, where he was scheduled to present.

However, he attended the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 7, where his birthday special, Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, won outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).

Van Dyke spoke to reporters, "I hope to be remembered for making people laugh for 75 years."

He offered advice to upcoming actors, "You have to stick with it. You're gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions ... but you have to stay with it. Be patient if you've got the confidence in yourself, and it's very important to believe that you can do it."

Van Dyke recently became the oldest Daytime Emmy winner, taking home best guest performer in a daytime drama series for Days of Our Lives.

He shared with People magazine, "This nomination is very exciting; after all, it took me 75 years and my pal Drake Hogestyn to get on a soap opera! He is really the reason this happened and deserves the credit and thanks."