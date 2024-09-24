Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift raise concern over relationship with new update

Travis Kelce appears upset as Taylor Swift skips game night

Travis Kelce sparked concerns among fans as he appeared dejected over Taylor Swift’s absence during his NFL game on Sunday.



In a viral fab-captured video clip shared on X from the game night, the Kansas City Chiefs tight is seen downcast, wiping sweat off his brow looking away, almost in tears.

Under the video, fans couldn't help but fear something has happened between the lovebirds, which is why the hyper and happy-go-lucky athlete looks unusually sad as the popstar was a no-show.

“Whoever hurt this golden retriever of a man I will fight you,” declared one fan.

Another shared the video on Instagram, with the caption, “me when taylor swift didn’t show up to chiefs game.”

One fan chimed in, “As an avid Chiefs fan. I believe he is coming to grips with the end of his career. He has not played well at all and definitely has lost a step.”



Meanwhile, some fans speculated that there may have been trouble in paradise.

“Their relationship is definitely interferring (sic) with his performance. It's obvious he can't focus when she isn't there. He did nothing in the game last night,” an IG user commented.

Taylor has never failed to command attention at the many games that she has attended since last year to support her beau. While there had been games which the Lover songstress missed, Travis has apparently never been this upset as he was in the video.

Some anticipated the worst. "He looks so sad Did they break up ???" a fan speculated, while another added, "Maybe they broke up."

Just a few weeks ago, Travis and Taylor were rattled by the news of a breakup contract between them, which the athlete's fiercely slammed as "false."

However, fans are now expressing their doubts.

A social media user pointed out that maybe the 'forged' breakup strategy documents had some truth to them, "Yea, this isn’t a good look for either of them. It is what it is.. but the fact he didn’t want to be photographed with her last Sunday and she isn’t present today, that PR 'mishap' looks to be 100% true. I don’t like it, but all the cards align."

Another supported the theory, and wrote, "Apparently no one here has heard that they split up.....finally."

On the other hand, some fans guessed that the reason for the Eras Tour performer missing the game was her security, “I believe Taylor was not there due to security reasons,” one of the comments read.

Taylor is also gearing up to take on the next leg of her Eras Tour which kicks off next month. Swifties are also anticipating an album announcement any time given the recent Easter eggs.

“She’s just busy planning for Rep TV announcement,” a fan mused.



The couple's reps have not yet responded to the request for comments.