Ashton Kutcher’s ‘got a lot’ about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ parties, ‘can’t tell’

Kutcher snubbed talking about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ extravagant parties in detail, as seen in a resurfaced interview that recently came up after the rapper was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and related crimes.



The artist’s disgraced affairs were discussed when Kutcher appeared on Hot Ones during September 2019.

“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” the 46-year-old actor joked with host Sean Evans. “So, uh,” he added with a sigh and a pause.

“Can’t tell that one, either,” Kutcher continued with a laugh. “I’m actually cycling through them. … Diddy party stories, man — that was some weird memory lane thing.”

The That ’70s Show star also talked about his “bizarre” relationship with Diddy remembering how it started when the 54-year-old musician told him that can never prank him.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you; everybody’s on the table,” Kutcher recalled his reply. “He’s like, ‘Not me. I’m off the table.’ So that started our conversation.”

He recalled how he and the hip-hop star “became fast friends” who “used to hang out and watch football together.”