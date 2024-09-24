Elle King pregnant with baby no. 2 after ex-fiancé Dan Tooker reconciliation

Elle King and fiancé Dan Tooker expecting second baby

Elle King and fiancé Dan Tooker are expecting a second baby soon after reconciling.



The singer shared the news of her pregnancy taking to her Instagram with a post a week after revealing that she and her ex-fiancé got back together.

Rob Schneider’s 35-year-old daughter shared a video Monday of their gender reveal party, that showed blue confetti raining down, hence confirming the couple waiting to welcome another son in the world.

The couple, who started dating in 2019, are already the parents to 3-year-old son Lucky, who was born in 2021.

“Doubling down,” King wrote in the caption of the post, noting down a blue heart emoji. The video showed the star debuting her baby bump in a romper.

The couple proposed to each other the next year and revealed in March 2021 that they had begun a family after experiencing many miscarriages, welcoming their baby in September.

By May 2023, King and Tooker had split up, as the songwriter teased when she performed wearing a "Single" jacket.

However, King addressed her and Tooker’s reconciliation to People last week.

“I’ll try anything twice,” the musician said, calling their son “worth all the effort in the world.”

She continued, “We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here. Let’s put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life. It doesn’t get better than this.”