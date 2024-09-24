Lily Allen gets candid about protecting mental health amid press scrutiny

Lily Allen reflects on self-hatred during Miss Me podcast

Lily Allen gets candid about protecting her mental health amid press scrutiny.



Speaking on the latest episode of Miss Me? podcast, Lily responded to the question about keeping her “brain safe”.

“I think that I’m learning that my ego is such a big part of it, and I think that I get a little dopamine rush from people telling me that I look good or that they like my old music and that they listen to the podcast,” said the 39-year-old.

Lily stated, “But then I also have to be subjected to seeing way more horrible stuff than positive.”

“I’m a control freak, so I know that there are these things that are being said about me, and a part of me needs to know what they are, and I think I have to let go of that,” explained the singer and actress.

Lily remarked, “I have to not search my name. I have to not look at Daily Mail articles when they write them. It doesn’t service me in any way.”

She continued, “It’s very intrinsically linked to my own self-hatred, so if I’m feeling low, I will do it because it proves to me what a piece of mess I am… sorry I’m gonna cry.”

Lily pointed out, “So I go looking for it, because then I know that it’s true, I know that the way that I’m feeling is real. And there’s a lot of it out there.”

“So yeah, I just have to try and cut myself off from it, I think, to keep myself safe,” she added.