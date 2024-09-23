Carly Rae Jespen announces engagement to Cole M.G.N

Carly met Cole while working on her 2023 album, 'The Loveliest Time'

Carly Rae Jespen is ready to walk down the aisle with music producer Cole M.G.N.

The Call Me Maybe hitmaker, 38, announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday, September 23, confirming that she and Cole are engaged after two years of dating.

"Very engaged over here," she captioned a series of photos featuring the happy couple. One image captured a close-up of her stunning engagement ring, featuring a dark gemstone set in a gold band.

The news sparked a flood of congratulations from Caryl’s famous friends. Julianne Hough commented, “Congratulations gorgeous,” while fellow musician Bonnie McKee chimed in with, "Congrats! What a beautiful couple you are!."

Carly and Cole, whose full name is Cole Marsden Greif-Neill, met while working on her 2023 album, The Loveliest Time.

In a 2022 interview with People Magazine, Carly revealed that their professional collaboration blossomed into a romantic relationship. She even shared that one of the album's songs, So Right, marked their "meet-cute," with a playful skit at the beginning reflecting their early chemistry.