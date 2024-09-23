Samuel L. Jackson shares secret to 44-year marriage with LaTanya Richardson

Samuel L. Jackson offers insight into his long-lasting relationship with LaTanya Richardson

Samuel L. Jackson has recently shared secret to his long-lasting marital relationship with wife LaTanya Richardson.



Speaking with AARP The Magazine’s new issue, Jackson reflected on his marriage with Richardson, saying, “It takes a lot of tolerance, because everybody’s got flaws, and not giving up when it would be easy to give up.”

"I’ve done things in my marriage that’s crazy you know? She has too, in her head or whatever in reality, but you got to go, 'Is that a breakup offense?' Or is it just that we need to spend a little time together and get some understanding about it?” explained the Piano Lesson actor.

Jackson told the outlet, “There are certain things that you learn to ignore about people — that she’s learned to ignore about me. And one of the things she had to accept is that I’m going to go to work.”

“I’m going to go to work all the time until, you know, it’s time,” stated the actor who marked 44 years of marriage with Richardson in April.

Earlier in a 2022 PEOPLE interview, Jackson and his wife revealed they made a “pact” to stay together in every situation.

Richardson said at the time, “In the beginning we always said the most revolutionary thing that Black people could do was stay together, raise their children with the nucleus of having a father and a mother, since everybody likes to pretend that that's not the dynamic of the African American family.”

“That it's just children out here being raised by women, which we know is false,” she noted.

Jackson’s wife added, “In order to change that narrative, we made a decision to say, ‘We are going to stay together no matter what. We'll figure it out.’”