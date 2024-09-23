Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon make joint appearance to support special cause

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon made a joint appearance to support a special cause at a Charity Event in Malibu, California.

According to People magazine, the Wolfs actor and jewellery designer stepped out at a star-studded on September 21 which raises funds for research.

Notably, the 60-year-old sported a white button-up shirt and tan pants with a wide yellow check pattern.

On the other hand, the 31-year-old jewellery designer donned a classy white tank top and a pair of tan pants, she carried a sweater with her and accessorized her look with a long gold necklace and tan handbag.

Reportedly, the couple was seen sitting next to each other throughout the event.

In the videos circulating on social media, where the Fight Club star was seen smiling next to a young girl as he knelt down and posed for some photos with her.

For the unversed, Pitt and de Ramon have been together since 2022 however both went official on a recent red carpet at the Wolfs premiere at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, on September 1.

It is important to mention that Pitt parted ways from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2019 and shares six children, Shiloh, Pax, Knox, Zahara, Vivienne and Maddox with the actress.

On the other hand, Ines de Ramon was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. However, they two parted ways in 2022.