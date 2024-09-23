Usher sparks suspicion after wiping twitter clean amid mentor Diddy's arrest

Sean 'Diddy' Combs discovered and cultivated Usher as an artist since the latter’s teenages

Usher raised eyebrows after his entire X (formerly Twitter) history suddenly got deleted, just days after the arrest of his close friend and mentor Sean “Diddy” Combs on sex trafficking charges.



The King of R&B drew suspicion toward himself after his tweets, media, and replies were wiped clean.

With the 45-year-old artist currently in the midst of his Past, Present, Future tour, many were left wondering why he chose to scrub his profile. Some fans took to social media to speculate.

"Nobody on Usher’s team said ‘deleting 7K posts is going to look crazy as hell given the circumstances,’” one user tweeted. Another chimed in, "Usher scrapping his entire Twitter history says everything we need to know."

The only visible posts left on his account were suspicious cryptocurrency scam tweets, suggesting a hack. The OMG hitmaker later confirmed as much, addressing the situation on Sunday night.

"Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it!" he wrote on X, adding crying face emojis before promoting his upcoming concert at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Though Usher hasn’t been linked to any crimes, his relationship with Diddy, 54, has drawn scrutiny. The multi-Grammy winner lived with the Bad Boy Records founder in New York as a teenager to learn the music business.

Moreover, both he and Ne-Yo were mentioned as witnesses in Diddy’s ex Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s lawsuit against the disgraced rapper.