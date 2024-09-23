Zendaya leaves fans stunned by her mesmerising looks at 'Dune 2' screening

Zendaya left fans stunned by styling two classy looks for the special screening of her recently released movie Dune: Part Two screening in New York City.

According to Daily Mail, the Euphoria actress attended the ‘For Your Consideration’ screening of her Science fiction/Adventure film in NYC on September 21.

It is important to note here that ‘For Your Consideration’ screenings are typically held to promote films to voting groups in the entertainment industry.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star was initially spotted in a chic two-piece look, displaying her long legs. She was seen leaving her hotel for the screening.

Notably, Zendaya's first outfit consisted of a white button-up jacket and a flowing black skirt with a glamorous thigh-high slit.

The 28-year-old actress later donned a puffy emerald green minidress. She completed her second look with a stylish black heels.



Previously, Zendaya opened up at Fandango about her choice to appear in the third instalment of the film. She said, "It's a yes from me. I'm excited to see what happens."



For the unversed, Dune’s sequel was released on March 1, which also stars Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux.

