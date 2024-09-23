Emily Blunt makes 'mean' confession about 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Emily Blunt recalls her daughters' 'shocking' reaction to her role in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Emily Blunt recalls her daughters’ surprising reaction to her role in The Devil Wears Prada.

The mom-of-two, who shares daughters Hazel and Violet with husband John Krasinski, opened up to Page Six about her famous performance in the 2006 starrer at 18th Annual American Institute for Stuttering gala.

Reflecting on her ground-breaking role as an assistant at a high-end fashion magazine, Blunt shared that her kids were ‘horrified’ by their mother’s role, referring to her as the ‘meanest’ person they have ever witnessed onscreen.

The 41-year-old told the outlet, “They thought I was the meanest person they’ve ever met.”

Although the Oppenheimer actress admitted to delivering a spectacular performance in the given role, expressing gratitude to her fans’ heartwarming reactions.

She went on to add, “It’s incredible that it has such an indelible fingerprint on people … and it’s quoted to me every week.”

In addition, the actress shared her experience working on the film alongside Meryl Steep, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci.

Recounting an instance from her first time, she laughingly added, “At the time I was young, it was my first big movie.

“I remember my agent calling me and telling me about the opening weekend. I was like, ‘Is that good?’ Like I didn’t know what was good.”

On professional front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming 2025 film The Smashing Machine.

