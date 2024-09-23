Taylor Swift gets sweet nod from Travis Kelce’s mom despite no-show

Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Kelce is a number one fan of the couple

Travis Kelce’s mom is also a Swiftie.



Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mother was spotted wearing a hat that honours both her son and his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift.

While cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end with the 14-time Grammy winner at the team's season opening game, Donna sported a black Chiefs baseball cap that contained a custom embroidery that paid tribute to the couple.

The design on the hat consists of images of sprigs of holly and a white cosmos, the birth flowers for the months of October and December, the birth months of Travis and Taylor. The cap also features the number 87, which is the sportsman’s jersey number.

"So honored to have made this!" embroidery artist Alexa Pearlmutter wrote on TikTok, alongside a video of Donna wearing the hat and a closer look at its details.

"My general idea was to incorporate matching florals to pair with the red/white asymmetrical logo and work @Travis Kelces #87 into the design," she revealed.

Donna and Taylor have gotten close since the couple started dating last year.

They have often been spotted sitting together cheering on Travis at games, including at the 2024 Superbowl.

However, the popstar missed the game on Sunday as Travis' team played against Atlanta Falcons.

The Lover songstress is set to resume her Eras Tour show next month.