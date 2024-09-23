Johnny Depp set to mark major milestone following challenging phase of life

Johnny Depp is set to mark a major milestone after his challenging legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Rome Film Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the globally known artist is expected to celebrate a lifetime achievement award for his unconditional services in diverse artistic fields as an actor, musician and filmmaker.

Moreover, Depp will debut his last directorial movie Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness at the 2024 festival.

Notably, the drama movie, which chronicles the life of artist Amedeo Modigliani in 1916 Paris, features Riccardo Scamarcio, Al Pacino and Antonia Desplat. The film is to mark its world premiere at the forthcoming star-studded event.

Previously, The Curse of the Black Pearl actor opened the Cannes Film Festival for his French historical drama film Jeanne du Barry which smashed the box office records in 2023.

For the unversed, the Rome Film Festival will be held from October 16 to 27 this year.

On the personal front, Depp was made to the negative headlines during a messy legal battle with his former wife and actress Amber Heard from which he successfully continued to achieve milestones in life.

It is important to mention that Depp and Heard tied the knot back in 2015 and parted ways in 2017 after a long messy legal battle.