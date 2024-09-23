Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet feels ‘hurtful’ after ABC rejected spinoff idea

Eric Stonestreet plays Cameron in 'Modern Family' which aired from 2009 to 2020

Eric Stonestreet opens up about scrapped Mitch and Cam spinoff.

He candidly discussed the cancellation of the Modern Family spinoff idea during an interview with Graham Bensinger.

The proposed sequel would have followed the lives of Cameron (Stonestreet), Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and their daughter, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), after moving from California to Missouri.

"I don’t think it has potential anymore," Stonestreet, 53, said of the project that was once in talks. "They had their chance. [Series co-creator] Chris Lloyd and a few writers crafted a really great script that spun Jesse and me off into our life in Missouri, and they just said, ‘No.’ They simply didn’t want to pursue it."

The Modern Family alum shared that the decision left him feeling disappointed and hurt.

"I love my character, the show, and Jesse. We had a fantastic working relationship and amazing chemistry," he reflected on his on and off-screen bond with Ferguson.

"I think Jesse and I may have felt like they viewed us as the old guys or something, unworthy of continuing our characters’ story. It felt a bit hurtful, but people make business decisions," he explained.

"We had the right people involved. It would have been great. If ABC had said, 'Let’s do it,' I believe we’d be filming right now," he concluded.

Modern Family aired on ABC from 2009 to 2020, spanning 11 seasons featuring Anderson-Emmons, Ariel Winter, Ed O'Neill, Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara, Stonestreet and Ty Burrell.