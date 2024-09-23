Jennifer Lopez's 'nasty' split takes 'unexpected' turn after Ben Affleck blunder

Jennifer Lopez sends hidden message in ben Affleck blunder

Jennifer Lopez’s team takes desirable action after noticing the singer turned actress was caught off-guard in an awkward Ben Affleck blunder.

The 55-year-old, who filed for divorce from the Good Will Hunting alum in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 20, was quick to take action after her team messed things up for her.

The Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer’s beauty brand JLo Beauty, posted a photo of Jennifer wearing a necklace with a ‘Ben’ clasp.

However, her team was forced to delete the Instagram post after eagle-eyed fans spotted the huge blunder.

JLo looked stunning in a muted brown blazer as she sported a crisp white blouse underneath, showing off her bronzed make-up.

Fans rushed to the comments section to drop in their suggestions about the former power couple, speculating their possible reunion.

One fan commented, "OMG spot the Ben necklace??? Maybe they're back together."

Another excited user chimed in, adding, "J-Lo is wearing a necklace that says 'Ben'. Is this an old photo? Imagine if they've not split at all."

A third enthused, "The Ben necklace!!!!!!! What does this mean omg.”

The multi-hyphenate star filed for divorce from estranged husband Ben after there was speculation regarding their split.

For the unversed, the high-profile couple allegedly didn't secure a prenuptial agreement.