Blake Lively makes social media comeback after ‘It Ends With Us’ backlash

Blake Lively took a social media break after Justin Baldoni feud

Blake Lively broke her silence after a brief social media hiatus amid the intense backlash she received during It Ends With Us press tour.

Lively took to her Instagram Stories to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for celebrity photographer and pal Guy Arochon Sunday, September 22.

“@guyaroch appreciation day is every day in my household. But today is his birthday,” Lively wrote, with a picture of Aroch posing for a selfie with the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

“This man SHOWS UP. Literally. Creatively. Practically. Emotionally,” she continued.

The Age of Adalin actress added, “He is there for you in the best of times. In the worst of times."

Expressing gratitude towards him, she said, “I’m the lucky beneficiary of two decades of friendship with this man and his beautiful and equally generous, kind and talented family. My life wouldn’t be what it is today without you, Guy. I love you dearly. Today and always."

The post comes after the Gossip Girl alum faced severe criticism because of her controversy with co-star Justin Baldoni.

Lively was executive producer of the movie and Baldoni was the male lead and director.

Rumours of the feud emerged when fans noticed Baldoni was not a part of the group interviews and photographs at the movie’s premiere in New York City on August 6th.

Later, the two main leads, did all the press interviews separately for the movie.

“There were two camps on the film — team Blake and team Justin,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time of movie’s release.

“This creative struggle set the tone for the negative experience behind the scenes and grew into them not speaking anymore.”

Lively also faced backlash for not addressing the theme of domestic abuse in movie’s press, and making seemingly insensitive jokes in the interview.

She is reportedly dealing with the criticism by taking time off of social media platforms.