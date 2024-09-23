Zayn Malik channels One Direction vibes before solo tour kickoff

Zayn Malik evokes One Direction days during surprise appearance at 'Tonight Show'

Zayn Malik is set to make his solo debut nearly a decade after leaving One Direction, and fans are hopeful he’ll bring back that 1D magic.



Last week, the Dusk Till Dawn chart-topper made a surprise appearance during Jimmy Fallon’s monologue on The Tonight Show to announce his STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024.

He stirred up a blast from the past as many fans noted that Malik, 31, channelled his One Direction days during the announcement.

On stage, the Night Changes vocalist wore a black leather jacket over a white shirt, and his tousled hair gave off a nostalgic vibe.

Zayn Malik during Jimmy Fallon's show in 2024

He even showcased some clumsy moves reminiscent of those impromptu dance Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson used to do during their concerts.

"He looks so much like 1D Zayn here—oh my gosh!" one fan commented, echoing the sentiments of many others.

"No, for real, I was CONFUSED if this was an old clip or not," a second fan chimed in.



"2014 fluffy-haired, wool-sweater Zayn," noted a third fan.

"HE LOOKS LIKE HE NEVER QUIT THE BAND—I’M GOING TO CRY SO MUCH SEEING HIM PERFORM!" a fourth user exclaimed.

"2015 ZAYN MALIK IS BAAYYYCKKK," another fan remarked.

Zayn Malik during one of his One Direction concerts

Some fans even speculate that a One Direction reunion might be on the horizon, with other band members appearing during Malik's tour.