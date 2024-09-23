Ed Sheeran makes special appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert 

Ed Sheeran surprised fans by making a jaw-dropping entrance at the renowned singer Diljit Dosanjh’s live concert in Birmingham.
On September 23, the critically known musician took to Instagram and posted a heartwarming video featuring the Punjabi singer and him performing live on stage in England.
In the video, the Photograph singer was seen playing guitar during Dosanjh’s performance, leaving fans mesmerised.
The 33-year-old singer captioned the video, “Returning the favour to my brother @diljitdosanjh tonight in Birmingham, what an amazing atmosphere, thanks for having me!”
Notably, the Shape of You vocalist’s post left the internet buzzing while many of his followers took to the comments section and started appreciating the singer for his special entry.
One fan stated, “You killed it Ed. Couldn’t ask for a better special guest!”
“Performance of a lifetime! Still reeling from the awe,” Another fan chimed in.
For the unversed, Dosanjh has also posted glimpses from his concert and extended heartfelt wishes to Sheeran for joining him on the stage.
He penned, “@teddysphotos My BROTHER Shut Down BIRMINGHAM, What A Night LOVE & RESPECT Thank You Birmingham Waleya BAUT Pyar.”
