Taylor Swift skips Travis Kelce’s game to avoid trouble: 'he's done'

Taylor Swift missed out on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s game in Atlanta

Taylor Swift, who has been a consistent attendee at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s games, was notably missing from an important game this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs versus Atlanta Falcons game, held on Sunday, 22 September, marks the first NFL match that the 34-year-old star has skipped this season.

While the Eras Tour performer was not looking on from the bleachers, her pal Brittany Mahomes was in attendance to cheer on her husband, Patrick Mahomes.

The 29-year-old soccer player sported cowboy boots and a casual T-shirt as she posed for pictures at the field.

The Sunday's game also sparked some banter as Falcon’s safety Jessie Bates jokingly sent a warning to Kelce, about using Swift’s name as a bait to get on his nerves.

Although, it is not certain if the Lover songstress missed out on sports event to avoid any trouble during the game for her boyfriend's team.

The Enchanted singer’s no-show at the game took sports fans, and Swifties both by surprise.



Expressing their disappointment, fans took to the comments section of the team's official social media, with one writing, "Kelce is ready for Hollywood. He’s done with Football. He also doesn’t play well when his GF isn’t watching him."

The sentiment was matched by many other comments, including one saying, "Taylor should've been here!!!!", another, "guys travis isn’t playing well bc taylor isn’t there that’s why," and, "I just want to see Taylor."

Just a day before the game night, the Fortnight hitmaker was spotted hanging out with her gal pal Gigi Hadid in New York City.

The besties were photographed on their dinner date at The Corner Store restaurant, on Saturday.