Travis Kelce’s team makes surprising Taylor Swift reference in new update

Kansas City Chiefs nod to Taylor Swift on social media ahead of big NFL game

Taylor Swift enchanted the Kansas City Chiefs by her VMA speech.

Travis Kelce’s team wrote on X, “Happiness. Fun. Magic,” on Sunday, September 22, with a picture of Kelce, arriving ahead of his game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 34-year-old sported black dress pants, a white shirt and black tie with a black coat, in the picture.

This caption was a shoutout to Anti-hero hitmaker’s recent mention of Kelce in her VMAs acceptance speech.

“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch, it but it actually was, like, the most fun video to make,” Swift said when she was awarded the Video of the Year award for Fortnight from her newest album Tortured Poets Department.

“Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take and I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis," she recalled.

She continued, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

The couple who began dating last summer, have been making headlines with their public appearances.

The Eras Tour performer, who’s currently on break after wrapping up the European leg of the tour, has been spending time with beau.

As a source told Us Weekly, they have been “loving every minute together.”