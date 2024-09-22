Jennifer Lopez’s pals not happy with Ben Affleck amid divorce drama

Jennifer Lopez's friends 'disgusted' by Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez’s friends are not happy with Ben Affleck right now and have been offering their shoulders to the singer to cry on.



A source spilled to In Touch, “All of JLo’s friends are disgusted by Ben right now, as they think the Argo actor handled their divorce “poorly”.

Jennifer’s pal Leah Remini also made amends with the singer-actress after the split from Ben.

The source told the outlet, “Leah is an extremely tough character. She’s had to be after all the stress she’s endured at the hands of Scientology. Her no-nonsense, don’t take any crap kind of attitude is music to JLo’s ears right now.”

“Because she spent so many months being tortured by Ben over the prospect of a potential reunion,” noted an insider.

JLo’s marriage to Ben “pretty much ruined Leah and Marry Me star’s friendship the last couple of years”.

However, the source revealed that Leah and Jennifer “are thick as thieves again” amid the divorce.

“They’re back on great terms again and closer than ever and she’s now assumed being JLo’s de facto divorce coach,” said an insider.

The source further said, “Jennifer is more than happy to take it on and give her all the support she needs.”

Not only JLo, but Leah also broke up with her husband Angelo Pagán after 21 years of marriage.

Another insider opened up that both actresses have been able to support each other at this tough time.

“Jennifer wanted her friend’s support. However, Leah saw the writing on the wall and straight out told her marrying Ben was a bad idea,” explained the source.

The source added, “Ironically, the timing couldn’t have been better. Now they have each other to lean on.”