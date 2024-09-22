Kevin Costner shares his thoughts on making long movies

Kevin Costner reveals why his movies are so long: More inside

Kevin Costner has recently shared his thoughts on his history with longer movies during History Channel’s History Talks at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.



On September 21, Kevin recalled he was seven to eight years old when he and some friends were taken to the Cinerama Dome for a boy’s birthday to watch How the West Was Won.

“It was a 4-hour movie. So, it’s no surprise, mine are three,” quipped the Yellowstone actor.

Kevin, who is known for his Western movies, made movies which are epic in scope as well as length and included Dancing With Wolves is three hours and one minute.

Another Horizon saga parts 1 and 2 are three hours one minute and three hours 10 minutes, respectively.

Kevin revealed the duration of the movie, How the West Was Won at 2 hours and 44 minutes, but it felt like four hours to a seven-year-old.

However, the actor mentioned he was hooked on the “magic” of the movie with the “huge” mountains, “moving, real” water and costumes that were “right” to a point that when the break came, “everybody left for intermission, and I didn’t. I wasn’t going to give up my magic seat”.

“I waited for that movie to start again, and when I was over, it marked me,” remarked Kevin.

The actor also discussed about the impact of watching 1956 movie, Giant had on him.

“It’s another three-hour movie. Get the picture with me,” he noted.

Kevin pointed out, “I’m 12 years old, and I watched that, and now I know who I want to be.”

“So, for movies and all their phoniness, there is so much we can learn about who we want to be,” he stated.

While discussing about movies from the 1950s and 1960s, Kevin explained, “It doesn’t matter when you make a movie, it’s going to live forever, so it matters what details you put in it because if you put the right details in it, it’s going to be relevant, and that’s the one thing I hope in my life.”

“It’s not hard to be popular; it’s very difficult to be relevant. I want my life to be relevant, and I believe that you would do too,” he added.