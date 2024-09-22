One Tree Hill stars speculate about their characters amid reboot

James Lafferty (Nathan Scott) and Paul Johansson (Dan Scott) speculated about their characters

As One Tree Hill celebrates its 21st anniversary, its cast has high hopes for where each of their characters would be today.

During a Q&A in Wilmington, N.C., original cast members Lee Norris, Paul Johansson, James Lafferty, and Bryan Greenberg reflected on their roles and discussed a potential revival.

Paul Johansson, who played the Scott boys’ abusive father and basketball coach Dan Scott, had the crowd laughing when he said, “I'm done with Dan.” Johansson, 60, noted that it’s best to leave his character, who passed away due to illness, "resting next to Wade.”

James Lafferty, who played Johansson’s on-screen son Nathan Scott, speculated that his character would probably be living his best dad life with wife Haley and their children.

“I think it would be great if he stayed with Haley and had a family and is all good,” Lafferty, now 39, said, adding it would be "cool" to see where Nathan’s sports agent career is now.

Luckily, neither the actors nor the fans will have to speculate for much longer as a One Tree Hill reboot was recently confirmed, with Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton confirming their return.