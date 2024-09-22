Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffer blow in scathing poll results

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to struggle with their popularity in Britain, according to a recent Ipsos poll conducted from September 6 to 9.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ranked among the least favored royals, with Harry earning a mere 28 percent favorability—while nearly half, at 46 percent, expressed disapproval.

Interestingly, he found slightly more support among younger Brits, with 46 percent hoping for his return to the UK as a working royal.

Meghan's numbers were even less favorable, with only 21 percent viewing her positively and 53 percent holding negative opinions.

These troubling poll results come just ahead of Prince Harry’s scheduled return to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 30, raising questions about how the couple’s image will be received upon their return.

The Princess of Wales has claimed the title of the most popular royal in Britain, boasting an impressive 66 percent favorability rating.

Hot on her heels is her husband, the Prince of Wales, with a strong 65 percent, while Princess Anne rounds out the top three with a commendable 62 percent.

latest poll highlights the enduring appeal of these royals, reflecting their positive image among the British public.