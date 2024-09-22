Margot Robbie stuns in bodycon as she steps out for fun-filled evening with friends

Margot Robbie's latest project eyes massive Box Office success.

Margot Robbie proudly showcased her growing baby bump during a night out with friends in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The Barbie actress looked radiant in a form-fitting blue maxi dress as she arrived at the trendy Bird Streets Club.

Draping a black coat over her shoulders and carrying a matching black bag, Margot completed the chic ensemble with low-heeled black sandals.

The star kept her blonde locks flowing loose, exuding effortless style.

Enjoying a fun girls' night out, Margot appeared in high spirits as she stepped out solo, without her husband, Tom Ackerley.

Robbie's latest night out follows exciting news that she and her husband, Tom Ackerley, are set to produce The Sims movie.

The couple are teaming up with Electronic Arts (EA) through their production company, LuckyChap Productions.

EA officially announced the project this week, with The Sims franchise's VP and general manager, Kate Gorman, revealing they aim to match the cultural impact of Robbie's blockbuster hit Barbie.

Gorman explained, "It’s very much rooted in The Sims’ universe. We want a truly authentic Sims experience on the big screen, and making an impact like the Barbie movie is exactly what we’re striving for."



