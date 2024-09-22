King Charles plans to honour Prince William, Princess Kate with big reward

King Charles seems to be planning to reward Prince William and Kate Middleton's family with a significant honour.

The monarch is reportedly quite impressed with the royal couple's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mature behaviour throughout their mother's cancer treatment.

According to Life & Style, "George and Charlotte have proved beyond measure that their compassion and dedication to the royal family is second to none."

An insider revealed that the members of the Firm have been "bowled over" by the maturity and strength of character the young royals have shown.

Notably, the source claimed that William and Catherine are "keen to reward this behaviour," and the kids' grandpa "will certainly be on board with some type of promotion within the Firm, too."

It is pertinent to mention that these comments came after Princess Kate completed her chemotherapy.

Recently, the Princess released an emotional health update video, delighting her fans with positive news about her health.

Reports also claimed that Kate also gradually marking her royal comeback as she held a meeting at Windsor Castle soon after her cancer recovery.