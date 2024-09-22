Keith Urban blocks questions about wife Nicole Kidman: ‘Awkward’

Keith Urban refuses to talk about Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman’s husband Keith Urban refused to talk about wife in awkward encounter following her mother’s death.

During an exclusive interview with The Times on Friday, September 20, the 56-year-old offered an insight into his family’s devastating situation after they lost a valuable member.

He told the outlet, “Yeah, everybody's good, man. Thank you for asking.”

Refusing to address his mother-in-law’s death and Nicole’s emotional state, he added, “I just don't want to give you guys a headline about my wife, Ed.”

Meanwhile, the Perfect Couple star, who received AFI Lifetime Achievement Award for her tremendous work in the industry, expressed her grief in a statement read by director Halina Reijn upon her win.

“Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.

“I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me.

“I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken. We love you all.”

The 57-year-old celebrity’s mother passed away last weekend at the age of 84, as announced by her Babygirl director at the Venice Film Festival.