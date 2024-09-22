Lizzo gives befitting response to haters criticising weight loss journey

Lizzo breaks silence on Ozempic allegations after weight loss transformation

Lizzo proudly showed off her weight loss transformation on social media but her enthusiasm was met with criticism.

The About Damn Time rapper took to Instagram on September 18 to reveal a slimmer figure. In the reel, she shows how a pair of jeans has now gotten loose.

However, many social media users started accusing the musician for taking weight loss medications or abusing drugs to lose weight.

Lizzo did not let the harsh comments slide and responded to them in another post, on Saturday.

She captioned her post, "oZeMpIc oR cOkE?” - a fan."

The Good as Hell singer also shared a screenshot in the carousel from another exchange she had with a commenter.

"Did she use ozempic or did she snort coke," the comment read, to which the rapper replied, "Whyyyy do u follow me?" adding four crying face emojis.

Her post also included a TikTok clip in which she filmed herself mouthing the viral TikTok sound, "It's like a reward.”

In the befitting caption, she quipped, "When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit."

The 36-year-old Pink singer shared another video clip of herself working out at the gym, in a separate post, the same day, and captioned it, "IM NOT SKINNY IM FHICK.”

Lizzo also tagged celebrity trainer Corey Calliet, who has famously worked with stars such as Keke Palmer, Michael B. Jordan and John Boyega, and Khloe Kardashian.

This comes just a few days after the singer announced that she is currently working on a new, and according to her, the “BEST” album of her life.