Jennifer Lopez adopts ‘unhealthy habits’ to cope with Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez is said to be using alcohol as a coping mechanism following her split from Ben Affleck.



According to Radar Online, sources suggest that J.Lo's increased consumption of alcohol has raised concerns among her friends and family.

The actress, who recently appeared in a post on Instagram drinking a glass of her Delola Margarita cocktail, reportedly relied on alcohol for confidence before meeting Ben on September 4.

They claimed, "The fact she needed booze in her belly before her latest meeting with Ben kind of says it all.

"She appears to be self-medicating and unable to handle the raw reality of this divorce without some type of pick-me-up," they continued of the singer, who filed for divorce in August.

They added: "She used to only drink socially, but not it's a bigger part of her daily routine and the cocktails she mixes up are apparently lethally strong."

Another insider noted, "J Lo was not prepared for this breakup.”

"She genuinely thought they would work through their troubles, but Ben just threw in the towel and walked. He's left her totally wrecked," they remarked.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002, and ended their engagement in 2004. The couple rekindled their romance in 2021, got married in 2022, and filed for divorce two years later.