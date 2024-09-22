Travis Kelce’s new appearance hints at Taylor Swift's next move

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance is going strong as he gets ready for next big move

Travis Kelce is in his Reputation era.

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce was photographed arriving in Atlanta for his next match.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sported an all-black ensemble which fans took to be a reference to popstar girlfriend’s Reputation album.

The 34-year-old completed his look with a baseball cap that read "HE GOT GAME," sunglasses, and a matching pair of leather shoes.

Kelce is set to hit the pitch against The Falcons on Sunday night.

Eager for Easter eggs, Swifties took to the comments and expressed their guesses, “Oooo...big reputation travis,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Its giving rep tv.”

Chiefs' official Instagram page shared a reel where the athlete is seen walking away from the airplane’s stairs in the clip, with the beat of d.higg’s song Proud playing in the background.

"@killatrav means business," they wrote in the caption.

This comes while the Eras Tour performer’s fans are excitedly looking forward to the 2017 album’s re-recording.

Previously, some Swifties theorised on Reddit that Swift has been dropping hints about the return of her Reputation era. They noticed that the Anti-hero hitmaker is noticeably wearing darker colours and snake patterns, referring to the theme of the hit album.

The 14-time Grammy winner has not officially announced when the rerecord of her album will be released.