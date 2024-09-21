Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and Ariana Grande compete for best supporting actress

Who will shine in this season's acting awards?

Next year's Oscars are shaping up to be a thrilling competition among some of music’s biggest stars, with Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and Ariana Grande all vying for a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

The 97th Academy Awards, scheduled for March 2, 2025, have sparked excitement as predictions suggest these pop divas could be in the running for the coveted award.

According to Variety's Awards Circuit Predictions, all three artists are positioned to campaign for their nominations ahead of the award season.

Selena Gomez is already making waves for her performance as wife and mother Jessi Del Monte in Netflix's musical drama, Emilia Pérez.

Selena stars alongside a talented cast in the upcoming Netflix film, featuring Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Édgar Ramírez, and Adriana Paz.

The film tells the story of an underrated lawyer, played by Saldaña, who navigates a complex world where a large law firm is more focused on freeing criminals than delivering justice.

In a statement about the film, Karla Sofía Gascón described it as a unique blend of genres, saying, "You have a musical that is not a musical, an action movie that’s not an action movie, a drama that’s not a drama, a comedy that’s not a comedy.

It is such a great gift, and I’m so proud to be part of it."

Emilia Pérez is set to premiere on Netflix on November 13 in the US, Canada, and the UK, promising viewers an exciting and innovative cinematic experience!