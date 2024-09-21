Millie Bobby Brown dazzles in bridal white at with Jake Bongiovi ahead of Italy ceremony

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi prepare for lavish wedding in Cabo San Lucas.

Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi were spotted enjoying a family dinner at Sheesh in Mayfair on Friday evening, sparking excitement as they prepare for their second wedding ceremony.

The couple, set to tie the knot again in a lavish celebration in Cabo San Lucas this weekend, appeared to kick off the festivities in London with their loved ones.

Millie completed the look with platform heels, leaving the restaurant hand-in-hand with her 22-year-old husband, Jake.



Jake Bongiovi looked sharp in a grey blazer, cream chinos, and brown loafers, paired with a casual T-shirt, as he and wife Millie enjoyed a pre-wedding dinner at Sheesh in Mayfair.

The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate ceremony, are now preparing for a lavish second wedding in Italy.

According to reports from The Sun, the Stranger Things star and her husband kicked off their wedding celebrations early in London, hiring out an area at Sheesh for a special dinner with close family, including her parents, Kelly and Robert.

A source shared, "Millie and Jake kicked off their wedding celebration in style," while another insider teased, "They’ve booked a huge British singer to perform at the wedding.

She’s been one of the biggest names in music this year, and they’re thrilled she’s flying over just for them."