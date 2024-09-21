All eyes on Prince William: Attendees spot notable detail at Royal engagement

Prince William sparked a royal frenzy during a recent appearance that had nothing to do with his signature stubble.



Known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, the Prince of Wales attended a lunch event in Aberdeen hosted by Homewards Aberdeen for representatives from the homelessness sector.

One particular snapshot from the event quickly captured attention, showing William looking ahead with what appeared to be a halo above his head—likely the result of light reflecting from a fitting.

The amusing image added an unexpected touch of intrigue to his visit, delighting royal fans and prompting a flurry of reactions on social media.

Social media erupted with comments after a snapshot of Prince William at a recent event in Aberdeen went viral, showcasing him with a halo-like effect above his head.

One user quipped, "O Wow. Hoping God is onboard too," while another added, "He's rocking that halo."

The commentary continued, with one fan exclaiming, "Holy Cow!! or should I say Holy Prince!" Another remarked, "He’s an Angel," and yet another chimed in with, "Saintly gorgeous!!!"