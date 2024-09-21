Sean 'Diddy' Combs criticized over jokes about locking women at parties

Diddy's Conan O'Brien interview reignites debate amidst sex trafficking.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing renewed scrutiny after a resurfaced interview from 22 years ago on Late Night With Conan O'Brien has gone viral amid his recent arrest on sex trafficking charges.



The music mogul, currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, was denied bail after his arrest in New York as part of an ongoing sex trafficking probe.

Combs has since been placed on suicide watch following his indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

The 2002 interview with Conan O'Brien has resurfaced in light of these developments, featuring Combs making troubling comments about "locking women up" at parties.

While offering party tips, he joked, "This is what you need to do. Women. Beautiful women, of course. Beautiful men for the ladies, of course," adding that he had "locks on the doors" to prevent women from leaving.

The clip has since gone viral, fueling further backlash against the disgraced artist amidst the ongoing investigation.

While giving tips, Diddy explained, "A lot of ladies drink water at parties... if you don't have what they need, they're gonna leave."

He added, "Gotta keep them there. You need locks on the doors." Host Conan O'Brien, visibly uncomfortable, responded, "Okay, this is sounding kind of dangerous now."

He brushed off the comment, joking, "It's a little kinky," before continuing with his advice.

The interview took an even stranger turn when he suggested turning up the heat at parties, advising against air conditioning.

"Heat affects the alcohol, and you know, everybody also gets a little more comfortable and loose," he said, adding, "builds up a nice little sweat."

O'Brien cut in, saying, "That just sounds disgusting," before Diddy concluded his list with, "You need good music, and you need me, of course."



