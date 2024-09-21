‘Wolfs’ creator on what differs It from Brad Pitt, George Clooney's 'Oceans'

Brad Pitt and George Clooney last teamed up for 'Ocean's Thirteen' before 'Wolfs'

Jon Watts revealed how he differentiated Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s roles in Wolfs from their characters in the Ocean’s franchise.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Wolfs creator shared that he wasn't focused on this distinction because he aimed to create something that didn't feel like the Ocean’s crew reuniting.

"Well, they're friends in the Oceans movies, this was immediately the opposite of that," he explained, highlighting the key difference. "They hate each other, which immediately sets a different tone and gives them something fun to play with."

He added that their real-life friendship creates a tension for the audience: "You just want them to be friends."

"You're like, can’t you see they’re perfect for each other? [Laughs] It frustrates people in a good way," Watts, 43, noted. "It’s the opposite of an odd-couple pairing because they’re the same guy; it’s not two different characters. It takes half the movie to realise that."

George, 63, and Brad, 60, first teamed up as Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan in Steven Soderbergh's 2001 heist film Ocean's Eleven.

The duo reprised their roles in Ocean's Twelve (2004) and Ocean's Thirteen (2007) before reuniting for Wolfs after 16 years.