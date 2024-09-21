Khloe Kardashian debuts new look after milestone with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is aptly transitioning into darker tones ahead of fall

Khloe Kardashian has unlocked a new look.

After rocking blonde-toned locks for a while, the 40-year-old left fans in awe with her latest reveal in which she debuted her new hair.

In the carousel shared onto Instagram, The Kardashians star featured her long hair, styled in a half up-do crediting her hairstylist Irinel de León.

Khloe flaunted her brown hair in matching bodycon dress, in the photos she shared on Thursday. Completing the look, she wore hoop earrings, as well as a custom necklace bearing her nickname Koko.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added multiple brown themed emojis as caption, keeping up with the theme of her pictures.

This new look comes just weeks after Khloe marked a major milestone with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The estranged couple. who share two kids, six-year-old True Thompson, and two-year-old Tatum Thompson, reunited to celebrate their daughter True Thompson's first day of school.

Meanwhile, Khloe received much praise for her new look. Her mother, Kris Jenner took to the comments section to write, "What a cutie you are so stunning!!!!!" with two brown heart emojis.

A fan wrote, “brown hair Khloe is really top tier.” While another chimed in, “This is your kolor!”

Khloe is not the only Kardashian sister trying on new colours. A few days ago, Kylie Jenner too surprised her fans by revealing her teal hair look on social media.