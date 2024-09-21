Kim Kardashian shares backache remedy with jaw-dropping selfies

Kim Kardashian has recently garnered the attention of her fans by posting erotic selfies while suffering from a painful backache.

On September 20, the Skims founder posted multiple selfies featuring her stylish look on her Instagram and revealed she was actually healing her back yet keeping herself look fashionable.

In the shared selfies, Kim was seen flaunting her makeup details.

Moreover, the reality TV star posted more pictures, showcasing her leather look in front of a mirror. She completed the look with nude-coloured makeup and styled her hair in a loose blowout.

The reality TV star captioned her post, "Might look cute but really just icing my back."

Moreover, the 43-year-old socialite showed off the ice pack she was using with a white towel in other photos.

Previously, Kim buzzed out the internet with sweet photos of her family as she celebrated the first day of her grown-up kids via her social media account.

For the unversed, Kim and her former husband, Kanye West, tied the knot in 2014, however, they parted ways back in 2022.

The former couple now co-parent their four kids, North West, 11, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6 and Psalm West, 5.