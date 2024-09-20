Taylor Swift warns Travis Kelce about airing out their personal details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for a year

Travis Kelce may need to keep a tighter lid on his relationship with Taylor Swift, as the NFL star has reportedly been warned by the pop icon to stop sharing details about their personal life.

After RadarOnline recently revealed Swift, 34, has been advising Kelce, also 34, on his finances, sources now claim the singer is setting boundaries to protect their privacy.

"Travis loves to show Taylor off," an insider told the outlet.

But while she appreciates his enthusiasm, Swift is reportedly urging him to avoid oversharing.

Kelce has also reportedly been advised to tone down his partying, especially after reports of him looking "sloppy drunk" at the Super Bowl LVIII parade. Swift, while loving his spontaneity, wants him to celebrate in style without going overboard.

“Taylor loves Travis’ energy and spontaneity, but she doesn’t want him wasted at bars with pals. He can celebrate his wins in style with her and their friends,” another source revealed.

As Swift prepares for the second leg of her U.S. Eras Tour, the pair have a plan to stay connected, with frequent FaceTime calls and check-ins. "She likes to see Travis in real time," a source shares, emphasising Swift’s desire for connection despite their busy schedules.