Demi Moore makes 'strong' admission about parenting

Demi Moore gets candid about parenting following film release

Demi Moore is getting candid about her relationship with her kids, including daughter Rumer Willis.

During an exclusive interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, September 20, the 61-year-old, who appeared to promote her new film The Substance, shared her stance on giving daughter parenting advice.

Moore told host Jennifer Hudson, "You know what I have learned? Is that you do not give advice unless you are asked, in general.”

Heaping on praises for her daughter, she added, “First of all, she is a wonderful mother and I am so proud of her.

“She is really incredible. And if I am asked, I am happy to share my experience, strength and hope. But if I am not, it is better that I just keep my mouth shut.”

The actress further explained that since each parent has their own way of parenting and raising their children, there’s no point of giving advice when it’s not needed.

The Ghost actress, who shares her three daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis, went on to add, “Sometimes they need to find their own way, even if I'm right, and often I am... but it doesn't make her wrong.”

On professional front, The Substance hit theaters on September 20, 2024.