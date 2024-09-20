Prince Harry could reunite with King Charles after birthday message

The Duke of Sussex is set to travel to the UK to present an award

Prince Harry may reunite with King Charles for the first time in months as he prepares to visit London.



The Duke of Sussex is set to travel to the UK to present an award and deliver a speech at the WellChild Awards, which recognises the achievements of seriously ill children.

On September 30, Harry will meet with the young award recipients and personally present the award for the inspirational child in the four-to-six age group.

According to sources, Harry will be staying at accommodation near Buckingham Palace during his visit. Although he opted not to stay in a royal residence, a potential reunion with King Charles remains possible.

A source told the Express: “It has not yet been decided if the King will go to London for a meeting with his doctors and possibly his son, or whether he will head straight to Highgrove.

“There are currently discussions ongoing about finding a mutually agreeable place in the diary.”

The monarch will be in Scotland on September 28 for Holyrood’s 25th anniversary celebrations. Although his plans following the event have not been detailed, sources indicate that he will then “head south” to London later in the month.

The last time King Charles and Prince Harry met was in February, shortly after Charles was diagnosed with cancer. Harry flew in from California for a brief visit, during which he had just over 45 minutes with his father.

There is speculation that Harry, who has visited the UK three times this year, is seeking to mend family relations, particularly in light of his father’s recent health issues.

Insiders suggest Harry might be consulting trusted allies to plan his return and possibly improve his standing with the royal family.

On Sunday, the Royal Family issued a surprise statement wishing Prince Harry a Happy Birthday, which could signal a thaw in their strained relations.

The message read: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!” and was accompanied by a photo of Harry smiling during a public event. Notably, Harry did not receive any public birthday wishes last year.



