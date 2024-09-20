Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appear together amid divorce battle

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck were spotted being ‘totally cool’ with each other

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left fans stunned as they appeared together to attend their kids' back-to-school night in Los Angeles this week.

Affleck and Lopez put their disagreements aside for their children as they looked totally cool with each other while making their way around the campus.

The source told TMZ, that the Gigli co-stars plan to go ahead with the divorce but they “still care for each other.”



This outing comes after the Gone Girl actor and Marry Me actress were spotted having brunch together as a family earlier this week.

A source revealed to the outlet at the time that the Deep Water star “could not keep his hands off” Lopez as they enjoyed their meal separately from their three kids.

The pair then reportedly left together in a car while the kids were picked up by Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner.

It is to mention here that Lopez nor Affleck have not made any official comments about their current status of relationship. The duo ended their two years' marriage when J.Lo filed for divorce last month.

However, the divorce has now taken a complicated turn since the couple did not sign a prenup.