Zayn Malik marks major milestone with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik offers rare update on personal life

Zayn Malik offers a rare insight into his personal life as he marks another milestone with his former partner Gigi Hadid.

This comes hot on the heels of the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker's confession about never experiencing romantic love in relationships.

Despite their tumultuous breakup, the former couple has successfully maintained a peaceful co-parenting dynamic.

The 31-year-old, who met Gigi for the first time at a Victoria's Secret party in 2015, took to his Instagram to share an adorable photo of himself and his daughter Khai, who he shares with the supermodel.

The post featured the father-daughter duo taking a breath of fresh air as they gazed out over the horizon on a refreshing beach.

The One Direction alum penned a sweet caption for his only daughter, referring to her as the “most important” person in his life.

He wrote, "Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter... Grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are.

“Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn't be the man I am today without you."

On professional front, Malik unveiled a new chapter with his latest music album Room Under the Stairs on May 17, 2024, marking the singer’s first top 40 in eight years.