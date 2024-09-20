Zayn Malik adds new dates to STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024

Zayn Malik took action, responding to the "overwhelming demands" of his fans, the Zquad.
On Thursday, September 19, the former One Direction heartthrob thrilled fans by announcing additional shows for his highly anticipated STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024.
In response to the immense support from his followers, Malik, 31, took to his Instagram Stories to share the exciting update along with the new schedule for his first solo tour since leaving the critically acclaimed boy band.
The Dusk till Dawn hitmaker has added two new shows in the U.S. and five more in the U.K., ensuring that even more fans can join in on the experience.
Here’s the updated tour schedule:
U.S. Dates
October 23 San Francisco
October 25 Las Vegas
October 27 Los Angeles
October 28 Los Angeles
October 30 Washington, DC
November 2 New York
November 3 New York
U.K. Dates
November 20 Edinburgh
November 21 Edinburgh
November 23 Leeds
November 24 Manchester
November 26 London
November 27 London
November 29 Wolverhampton
November 30 Manchester
December 2 Leeds
December 3 Newcastle
December 4 Manchester
With this new schedule, the That’s What Makes You Beautiful crooner will now wrap up his debut solo tour on December 4 in Manchester, extending beyond the originally planned finale in Newcastle.
While Malik's fans have been eager for him to bring the tour to Europe, he’s focusing on delivering even more performances in the U.S. and the U.K.
