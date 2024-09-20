Zayn Malik goes beyond his usual style for daughter’s 4th birthday

Zayn Malik moves past his usual reserve on daughter’s 4th birthday

Zayn Malik stepped out of his comfort zone on his daughter’s fourth birthday with a relatively wordy social media post rather than his usual caption less or minimal text ones.

On Thursday, September 19, the former One Direction sensation took to his Instagram to pen a heart-warming tribute to Khai, whom he welcomed in 2020 with his then-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

"Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter..." the Dusk till Dawn hitmaker began.

"Grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person, I know you already are," he said, reflecting on the joy of being a father to the birthday girl.

"Four years ago, today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you," the Night Changes vocalist wrapped up the endearing note that was the caption of a picture featuring the father-daughter duo.

The snapshot was captured from their back as Malik, 31, carried his daughter in his arms at a beach, gazing out at the endless sea.

The lengthy caption marked Malik’s departure from his comfort zone, something he previously admitted he was willing to do for his daughter.