Zayn Malik goes beyond his usual style for daughter’s 4th birthday

Zayn Malik stepped out of his comfort zone on his daughter’s fourth birthday with a relatively wordy social media post rather than his usual caption less or minimal text ones.
On Thursday, September 19, the former One Direction sensation took to his Instagram to pen a heart-warming tribute to Khai, whom he welcomed in 2020 with his then-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.
"Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter..." the Dusk till Dawn hitmaker began.
"Grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person, I know you already are," he said, reflecting on the joy of being a father to the birthday girl.
"Four years ago, today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you," the Night Changes vocalist wrapped up the endearing note that was the caption of a picture featuring the father-daughter duo.
The snapshot was captured from their back as Malik, 31, carried his daughter in his arms at a beach, gazing out at the endless sea.
The lengthy caption marked Malik’s departure from his comfort zone, something he previously admitted he was willing to do for his daughter.
